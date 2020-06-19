Menu
Daily Examiner editor Bill North and GM Kelly Price joined with wellwishers on cutting the cake to celebrate the 160th birthday of the Daily Examiner on 21st June, 2019.
News

Help us farewell 161 years of print in style

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Daily Examiner has been evolving since the day the first edition was lifted from a flatbed press in 1859.

But a common thread links those years of constant progress. It can be found in the people whose stories the paper has been telling for 161 years.

The DEX will go on telling the community's stories as it progresses to its digital future this month. But as we pause to mark the end of the print era in the Clarence Valley region, we are taking a look back in time and seeking out readers' special memories.

We have some great plans for our final souvenir edition, and we'd love you to be a part of them. Was your story told in the paper? Perhaps it was someone else's story that made a lasting impression?

Or the appearance of your children's photos in the sports section? Or on the front page?

Your own baby photo perhaps? Or first year at school.

Were you among the tens of thousands whose milestones in life were recorded in our social and classified pages through the years?

We want to hear your memories of The Daily Examiner and share them with our readers - in the paper and online.

Tell us, too, what events, occasions or stories you would like to see highlighted leading up to the final print edition.

Let us know if you have a special link to the paper.

Perhaps you worked for the publication, or have clippings, or photos that were purchased decades ago.

If you'd like to see them included email the details and photos to us at newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au, or drop them in to the office at 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton between 9.30am-4pm on week days. Feel free to give me a call on 6643 0574.

While the printed version of The Daily Examiner will cease to exist after our final souvenir edition on June 27, our local team of journalists is not going anywhere. In fact our best stories will continue to appear in printed format.

To cater for our thousands of loyal print readers we have organised for our sister title the Daily Telegraph to publish pages dedicated to news and sport from our region, written by us, Monday to Friday.

And don't forget you will still be able to read every line - plus more that we can't fit in the print edition - of every story we write online at our website.

