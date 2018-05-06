Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Try to at least have a weekly one-on-one talk with your child about school and friends.
Try to at least have a weekly one-on-one talk with your child about school and friends. FatCamera
Lifestyle

Help your children defeat bullies

by JODY ALLEN
6th May 2018 2:00 PM

Bullying is everywhere and no matter how hard you try to prevent it, it still could happen to your child. We never want our kids to be victims of bullying. So we want to guard them against these heartless and mindless bullies who will do everything to make a child feel worthless. Here are some effective ways to bully-proof your child.

1. Enrol them in self defence or martial arts classes. Martial arts teach kids self defence, discipline and mental and spiritual development. Having your child learn the techniques of self defence and how to control the situation is a great advantage.

2. Get them involved in debating or public speaking. Children can learn to express themselves so when a bully strikes, they can fight back by voicing their opinion against bullying. It also improves a child's confidence to face other challenges.

3. Have a weekly 'one-on-one' talk with your child. Communication is always key to a parent-child relationship. If you can't make it daily, try to have at least a weekly one-on-one talk about school and friends. This simple talk would make your child feel at ease and comfortable with you knowing there's someone who will listen to them.

4. Remove any screen access from kids' bedrooms. The internet offers not just the good but all the bad in the world, and yes, cyberbullying is one aspect of it. Take the first step before any happens. Remove any screen access from bedrooms, but not from the whole house. You can control their screen time and make sure you know who they're interacting with. Teach your child to let you know immediately if someone says or texts mean things to them.

More at stayathomemum.com.au

bullies bullying jody allen stay at home mum strategies
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    GALLERY: A new experience for the palate

    GALLERY: A new experience for the palate

    Food & Entertainment Delicious but challenging feast leaves a smile on everyone's face at local food day

    • 6th May 2018 1:49 PM
    Dancers delight as Eisteddfod takes over the Maclean stage

    Dancers delight as Eisteddfod takes over the Maclean stage

    News Troupes, novices and solos perform

    • 6th May 2018 1:55 PM
    HURTING: Popular pain relief medicine in short supply

    premium_icon HURTING: Popular pain relief medicine in short supply

    Health Shortage of of 10mg morphine doses posing problems.

    The force is strong with Paul's latest Youtube performance

    The force is strong with Paul's latest Youtube performance

    Music Grafton musician takes on the might of Star Wars

    Local Partners