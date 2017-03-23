Helping Grafton bridge a spiritual divide

OTHER WORLDLY: Psychic Deb Webber is in Grafton next month.

WHEN the famous Australian psychic medium Deb Webber crossed the Grafton bridge for the first time, she felt a divide between the community and she needed to help.

"I haven't worked in Grafton before. I was down there last month and I went through and I felt like the town was very divided,” she said.

"What I noticed was ... the energies are completely different on either side of the bridge. There isn't much unity in that place.

"That's sad because it's all one community, so I'm hoping (my show) will bring people together.”

Deb will be in Grafton on April 7 for a show at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club, where she will do spontaneous readings, a question and answer session and mediation with people.

"The number one thing is don't expect anything from (the show), because expectation brings disappointment,” Deb said.

"Come in with an open mind and an open heart and see what happens.”

Deb said she didn't consider her skill a gift.

"It's a burden and a curse sometimes. I pick up the physical pain of people who have died,” she said.

She added that people could be sceptical and that was fine, but there was no need to be cruel about her work.