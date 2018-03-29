HELPING HAND: Wicks offers support to Magpies in turmoil

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks has offered a helping hand to the embattled Lower Clarence Magpies.

The Magpies club is in turmoil this week after it parted ways with first grade coach Evan Cochrane, who signed on in November.

While rumours have circled the Valley this week about Wicks potentially uprooting and taking on the role at Lower Clarence, he squashed them quickly, confirming his allegiance to the Grafton Ghosts.

However Wicks said he is willing to give as much support to the Magpies as he can.

"I have spoken to a player at the club and I told him, I am more than willing to go and give them a hand this season," Wicks said.

"I wouldn't be able to go to their games, because I will be with my own team, but I am happy to help share with them what I have learnt over the years in Sydney and beyond.

"I would do anything I can to help out a footy team in the Clarence, any footy team in the Clarence."

Wicks knows a thing or two about fighting back from the depths of despair, and said this could be a turning point for the Magpies.

Wicks spent five years out of the game after being found guilty of drug trafficking charges in 2011, but has since earned the respect of the players and the public fighting back to the very top of the NRL tree.

But he did not do it alone, and the Ghosts leader said Lower Clarence won't be able to do it alone either.

"It is no secret that (the Magpies) have been struggling, but it might take something like this to pull the people out of the closet to come and give a hand and rebuild the club," he said.

"If you are a young player and you want to make a statement, this is the best chance. If you're a former player who wants to see change, this is your chance.

"The beast is wounded, but now is the time to come out and help the club rise again."

Wicks said the club could rely on its proud heritage, and the proud people of the Lower Clarence.

"Maclean and Yamba are very proud towns and if you are playing for them at the moment, then wear your heart on your sleeve and be proud yourself.

"From an outsiders persprective, this time is make or break for the club. Look at the team they have got, Hughie (Stanley) is a class player, Boxy (Ryan Binge) is a class player.

"It is just whether or not the boys want to aim up and make something of themselves."