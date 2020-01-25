Helping others fit in lets Bob fill the gaps

Bob Carnaby speaks after being named as joint winner of Clarence Valley Citizen of the Year.

BOB CARNABY said while there were many volunteers throughout the Valley, he’d found a niche in fitting in where no one else did.

His work was recognised when he was named the joint Clarence Valley Council Citizen of the Year.

“Very surprised, I didn’t think I’d get chosen because I don’t think any of us are here to get awards,” he said.

“We just do what we do.”

Mr Carnaby travels widely speaking as a volunteer ­ambassador on stroke prevention.

“There are 57,000 strokes each year and we can reduce that by 80 per cent by getting the message out there,” he said.

Mr Carnaby also provides support for cancer survivors through the Cancer Council’s Survivorship Enrichment Program, helping people with the holistic tools during and after treatment, something he’s had first hand experience with battling prostate cancer.

“You need help, it knocks you around and does your mind in,” he said.

Lately, Mr Carnaby has been influential in setting up “The Lab”, a technology club for young people with autism/Asperger’s.

“It’s been a great program. When we introduced it we didn’t know what the uptake would be,” he said.

“When we ran the first session we had about 14 kids back in May, and it went very well.

“By Term 4 last year we had 38 registrations, we have to run sessions.”

Mr Carnaby said the aim of the club was to improve their social skills and find like-minded people.

“This is a place where they can relate, they can relax and we want them to bond with the other kids and the mentors to give them social skills for life,” he said.

And Mr Carnaby said the greatest reward was hearing parents talk about the improvements.

“They say that their child comes home and says they’ve got a friend, which is something they haven’t had before,” he said.

“It brings a lump to your throat.”