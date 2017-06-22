Helping our kids be positive and resilient

IF you spend your time frustrated that your kids won't help with the washing, or just don't listen to you at all, parenting author and speaker Justin Coulson has good news.

"In the end, most kids are great kids doing good things,” he said.

"But sometimes they make poor decisions ... and most of the time what parents are worried about is the small stuff, but sometimes it can be quite heavy as well.

Mr Coulson is in the Clarence Valley as part of Clarence Valley Council's Parenting Workshops to work with local parents on how they can raise kids who are happy, resilient and respectful, and says that often the process can take a toll on the family.

"The whole family pays the price, and parents are stressed out, and they want to know how they can protect their children, do better by them and how to raise them to do the right thing,” he said.

"We try to focus on solutions, and the solutions revolve around getting our relationship with our kids right.”

And far from the "spare the rod, spoil the child” approach, Mr Coulson said it is working with children in a positive manner has much greater impact.

"We have this crazy idea that by making people feel worse that they'll be behave better, and so we get cranky and make them feel lousy,” he said.

"My focus is to help parents work on the problems in ways that make everyone feel better about life and improve.”

Mr Coulson spoke in Grafton and Yamba over the past two days, and will speak at the Maclean Bowling Club tonight from 6.30pm.