Helping out all year round

ACCORDING to Yamba Lions Club president Gordon Saunders, there isn’t a day of the year where one of their members isn’t out helping the community.

And he said it’s never a problem to find anyone to help out.

“It’s a very active club,” he said.

The club was awarded the Clarence Valley Community Achievement Award and it was a bright start to the new year, after the Lions Club, along with Yamba Rotary, lost their storage shed in a fire, including their iconic horse ride that is a staple of community events.

“They’ll be making a comeback too,” Mr Saunders said. “We’ve got plans along with the Men’s Shed to restore the ride.”

Mr Saunders joined Lions 25 years ago and said he found like-minded people who were keen not only to help the community but to have a good time.

“Everything we do, we love doing it, we have great camaraderie,” he said.

Mr Saunders pointed out the work they do is not only providing for local events, but for worldwide issues like cancer research, Alzheimer’s, Save Sight vision research, and he said 100 per cent of the money raised was donated to help.

That’s not to say they’re not busy helping their local community, with a laundry list of regular outings ­rounded out with special events, like providing 170 meals for the Seniors Week activity.

“Nearly everything you do you know you’re doing something worthwhile for the community, or for Australia and the world,” Mr Saunders said.