Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Participants of the Play N Yarn’ family support program.
Participants of the Play N Yarn’ family support program.
News

Helping save our littlest travellers

Adam Hourigan
8th Dec 2020 10:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE are few things sadder than a child road fatality, and a new plan driven by a Townsend-based Aboriginal Corporation will hopefully lead to a safer future.

Younger indigenous Australians in the Lower Clarence are set to be a little safer in cars thanks to an innovative $4844 grant under the NSW Government’s Road Safety Grant program for the Townsend-based Mudyala Aboriginal Corporation, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

“The corporation’s ‘Play N Yarn’ family support program will hold workshops in Maclean and Yamba for local Aboriginal people on car seat safety checks for families and the legal ages and sizes of children in car seats,” said Mr Gulaptis, who is also the NSW Government’s Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure.

“It is hard to think of a sadder tragedy than a child road fatality, so anything we can do to avoid such calamities is a good investment of taxpayer funds.

“Grants like these play an important role in the delivery of the NSW Government’s Road Safety Plan 2021, which is guiding statewide efforts to reduce deaths and injuries from road crashes.”

Grants of up to $5,000 are available for small projects and up to $30,000 for larger initiatives.

 

More Stories

child restraints indigenous safety nsw government grant road safety
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Judge overturns man’s Grafton CBD police assault convictions

        Premium Content Judge overturns man’s Grafton CBD police assault convictions

        Crime A Grafton man has successfully appealed against his conviction for assaulting two police officers, with a judge ruling the arrest was unlawful

        National surf brand spreads wings in Yamba

        Premium Content National surf brand spreads wings in Yamba

        Business EVERYONE’S INVITED: Boards and accessories to be distributed out of Yamba with...

        Everybody appearing in Grafton district court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing in Grafton district court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in criminal court Tuesday, December 8

        Nominate: Help find best Xmas butcher/deli in the Clarence

        Nominate: Help find best Xmas butcher/deli in the Clarence

        News Help Matt Preston find our best deli or butcher for Christmas