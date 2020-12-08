Helping save our littlest travellers

THERE are few things sadder than a child road fatality, and a new plan driven by a Townsend-based Aboriginal Corporation will hopefully lead to a safer future.

Younger indigenous Australians in the Lower Clarence are set to be a little safer in cars thanks to an innovative $4844 grant under the NSW Government’s Road Safety Grant program for the Townsend-based Mudyala Aboriginal Corporation, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

“The corporation’s ‘Play N Yarn’ family support program will hold workshops in Maclean and Yamba for local Aboriginal people on car seat safety checks for families and the legal ages and sizes of children in car seats,” said Mr Gulaptis, who is also the NSW Government’s Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure.

“It is hard to think of a sadder tragedy than a child road fatality, so anything we can do to avoid such calamities is a good investment of taxpayer funds.

“Grants like these play an important role in the delivery of the NSW Government’s Road Safety Plan 2021, which is guiding statewide efforts to reduce deaths and injuries from road crashes.”

Grants of up to $5,000 are available for small projects and up to $30,000 for larger initiatives.