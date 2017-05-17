Helping the community and cancer research

YUM: Hannah Carter has hold of some popular cupcakes with(back, from left) Matilda McGrath, Leo Cameron and Mackenzie Harvison from Ford and Dougherty Property ahead of their Biggest Morning Tea.

IN A time where morning teas are trying to assist the community through raising money for the Cancer Council, Ford and Dougherty are trying to help people navigate their way through the current rental market.

They will hold their Biggest Morning Tea fund raiser on Thursday at 9.30am as well as an open day for people to get information from a range of property and financial experts.

"We're trying to support the community through a really relaxed morning tea, giving people tips and advice on getting into the rental market,” organiser Mackenzie Harvison said.

"Rather than just saying there's a rental crisis that gets people nervous, we want to show people the ways to navigate through the rentals, and even into the property market.”

They will also have representatives from banks, financial and property advisors on hand, and a gold coin donation will also get you a delicious morning tea as well as raising money for a great cause.

"We have the opportunity right now as a community to stick together and show the rest of Australia why the Clarence Valley is the best place on earth, let's work on helping those that need a little bit of advice and support,” Mackenzie said.