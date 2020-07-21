Helping those with nothing get back home

TEN families who lost everything in last year’s bushfires will be able to begin their recovery from home soil.

They will be housed in specially created temporary accommodation pods placed on their land, and will provide a substitute for current motel living arrangements.

“Finding a way for people to stay safely and securely in their own community, and close to family will provide benefits that reach far beyond the physical structure itself,” Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said.

One of 10 recovery pods to help those who lost houses in recent bushfires get temporary accommodation on their own land.

“The pods provide people with a solid roof over their head in the lead up to winter, while they work through the rebuilding process.

“While the Government is supporting bushfire affected families staying in local motels, most much prefer to be on their own land as they rebuild.”

The pods come as part of a partnership between the NSW Government and the Mindaloo Foundation, run by mining magnates Andrew and Nicola Forrest.

There will be seven temporary accommodation pods for Nymboida households and one each in Kangaroo Creek, Myall Creek and Busbys Flat.

The 7.2m x 2.4m units are fully self-contained and come equipped with a 2300 litre water tank. While they are not designed for long-term accommodation, they are intended to provide a solution for rural and remote areas while the rebuilding process begins.