Hemingway unearth another dimension to Yamba stage

UNIQUE SOUND: Hemingway will be at Yamba's Pacific Hotel next Saturday night.

BROTHERS Brad and Christian Hemingway have been making music together since they could hold an instrument, a "do or die” pact to make a career out of the music they love to write.

Sourcing bassist Cheyne Starkie and drummer Brad "Animal” Williams from their circle of friends to form Brisbane four-piece Hemingway, the group began to offer its unique blend of alternative rock, funk and reggae from the summer of 2015.

Despite the personal nature of the band's beginnings, it is clear the choice of musicians was no chance, each being wildly talented in their own right.

Their debut year was a big one.

Hemingway made the Triple J Unearthed Top 20 at #1 for two weeks straight with Another Dimension.

The boys have played every live show they can get their hands on supporting the likes of Bootleg Rascal, Lyall Maloney and Wandering Eyes, and playing some of Australia's most influential live music venues following the release of their debut EP Carnival of Freaks in May that year.

A new signing in 2016 had them drop two new singles, Unified and Soulfood, accompanied by a punchy psych film clip and headline tour through Australia and New Zealand and a support tour with Drop Legs.

This year the cosmic brothers have hit the ground running with another new release, Mystic Kingdom Pt 1 from their forthcoming EP.

The new track premiered on Triple J and has continued to gain momentum on national radio stations.

Now in the midst of their eight-week tour, which brings them to Yamba next weekend, the lads continue to refine their sound through experimenting with the musical gods to create signature blend of reggae, dub and psych that will leave every man and woman pining for more.

These space cadets have a serious passion for groove, so brace yourselves as Hemingway prepare to bewitch your mind and inundate the senses.

Catch Hemingway on tour this Saturday night, May 27 at Yamba's Pacific Hotel.