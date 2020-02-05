Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

Chris Hemsworth has been filming his new project at Rocky Creek Dam.

Chris Hemsworth has been filming his new project at Rocky Creek Dam.

A SECRETIVE filming event closed Rocky Creek Dam for four days, with Rous County Council saying they couldn't divulge any details because of a "confidentiality agreement".

But Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth is understood to be the real reason behind the controversial closure.

Locals were outraged they couldn't visit their favourite recreational area and wanted answers.

Rous general manager Phillip Rudd confirmed the dam was in lockout mode from 5pm on Saturday until 9am on Tuesday due to the filming of a National Geographic documentary.

"Due to a signed confidentiality agreement I can't say much more than that," he said.

"We decided to close Rocky Creek Dam to the general public and tour groups mostly from a safety point of view due to the use of plant equipment."

Rocky Creek Dam was closed for filming.

However sources have confirmed the filming was for a new science doco-series, Limitless.

The show is being produced by Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root, and will be hosted by Hemsworth.

"Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science," Hemsworth told The Daily Telegraph.

"We're hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck."

The series seeks to expand our knowledge on how to live healthier, longer lives.

Hemsworth will undertake both mental and physical challenges to push the science and himself - to the limits of human potential.

National Geographic said that the series will showcase extraordinary examples of longevity science from around the world, from centenarian martial artists through to how navy seals conquer stress.

The filming crew finished up at Rocky Creek Dam on Tuesday morning, and the area has since reopened to the public.