Hendra has vets fearing for lives

Rural protection: LLS animal biosecurity officers test a horse for the Hendra virus as part of the response in 2013.

THE confirmed case of the Hendra virus in Lismore has caused concern for local vets who now have to make tough decisions when deciding how to treat sick horses.

The virus, which was discovered in 1994, spreads from bats to horses most commonly through feed, pasture or water that has been contaminated by flying fox urine and faeces.

Clarence Valley Mobile Vet Louisa Poutsma said she had concerns about the virus, including that it could be transferred to humans, and urged all owners to have their horses vaccinated after a confirmed case of the hendra virus in Lismore recently.

"Contracting the virus and dying is one of my main concerns,” Dr Poutsma said.

"It's a real risk for us when we go out to see a sick horse that's not vaccinated, it can be hendra.

"How it manifests in the horse is an inflammation of the blood vessels, so that means... it could be sore feet, it could be in the brain... it might just be in the gut so you get colic, or it might just be a sense of malaise or discomfort in the horses.

"So it's very hard to look at a horse and say it is or it isn't hendra, because there are no specific signs.”

Vets are required to assume the worst when treating an unvaccinated horse, and must wear full personal protective gear and follow strict protocol when treating the horse.

Dr Poutsma said samples must be taken to confirm if they have the virus.

It can take two to five days for results, and vets must advise owners to stay away from the horse in the wait.

"It's a rare disease, but being a deadly disease, you just don't want to mess with it,” Dr Poutsma said.

"If a farm is deemed to have hendra, the horse will get put down and the farm will get quarantined, and anyone near that horse will go to the NSW or Queensland health department and get tested.

"There is an experimental antidote for humans, but we don't know the safety of it at this point.

"There is no antidote for the horses, but there is a vaccine.

"At this stage, the horse needs to be microchipped and given its first vaccine, then three to six weeks later a second vaccine and then a third vaccine at six months and then it is annual.”

Dr Poutsma said another concern for vets was how heavily scrutinised the treating of unvaccinated sick horses was, meaning vets could find themselves in legal trouble if they did not treat every case with a high level of scrutiny.

She said three vets in Queensland travelled to treat horses that were revealed to have hendra after testing.

"In the process of treating the horses, OH&S felt they had not appropriately dealt with the situation so they took them to court... they had to pay fines in the end, and that's having no one die or anything,” she said.