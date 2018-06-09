Henley mare on crusade for the Cup

CLEAN START THE KEY: One half of the Scott Henley Racing business Fleur Henley with mare Against The Clock who will aim to take out the Ulmarra 'Chip In' Cup today.

CLEAN START THE KEY: One half of the Scott Henley Racing business Fleur Henley with mare Against The Clock who will aim to take out the Ulmarra 'Chip In' Cup today. Matthew Elkerton

CLASS 1 HCP: The last time Against The Clock took to the track in wet conditions, she powered to the finish line from the back of the pack.

But her work on a heavy 10 is the only part of this filly's track record that leaves anything to be desired.

The Scott Henley-trained horse can't seem to make a clean jump at the barrier, leaving it behind the pack as it tries to make a break for the finish.

However, Henley was optimistic with a few days of rain leading up to Against The Clock's punt at the Ulmarra Chip In Cup.

Even with the wet track, Henley said the three-year-old needed to make that clean break today.

"She comes out slow, she gives away possible starts and she not good enough to recover from it,” he said.

"I've just been trying different things, this week she's got a tongue tie and no barrier blanket.”

Henley said he had tried multiple ways to have her jump clean, but had yet to find the right mix.

"The time she won she wasn't wearing anything, it played out in front of her, she just kept picking them up and they were dropping like flies,” he said.

Two years ago, Henley won the Chip In Cup with a similarly lightly-raced gelding Cool Water, and hoped to do it again with the the best female jockey in country racing on top, Belinda Hodder.

"I rate her very highly, she's up there in the top bracket of female jockeys in NSW,” he said.

Henley hoped the combination of Hodder and Against The Clock would make for a good result, with the last jockey to ride the filly, Kanichiro Fujii, not rating her on the track.

"He doesn't know how she races in the wet,” Henley said.

Instead, Fujii will ride two of Henley's other horses, Gratuitious in race 1 and Deluxe Super Happy in race 3.

With 13 races under her belt and only one win and one placing, this race could be the deciding factor in the future of Against The Clock's career.

Henley will also have a keen eye on the efforts of debutant Deluxe Super Happy who trialled well last start.