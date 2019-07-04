Here's how Headspace aims to get young people jobs they love

HANDS ON HELP: Headspace manager Jason Grimes is excited to launch the new intensive support program headed up by John Want and Charley Donovan.

HANDS ON HELP: Headspace manager Jason Grimes is excited to launch the new intensive support program headed up by John Want and Charley Donovan. Kathryn Lewis

THE daily grind at a job you aren't fond of would take a toll on anyone, but a new program aims to combat youth unemployment and allow kids to follow their dreams.

Headspace Grafton has received a grant from the Department of Social Services to set up an intensive individual support program.

"Young people who are aligned with Headspace who are suffering mental health and wellbeing issues and are clients of Headspace, they then have the opportunity to work individually with two vocational, educational support officers," Headspace manager Jason Grimes said.

Mr Grimes said the program is a chance to get young people into jobs they can excel at and enjoy.

"It's about finding what's actually going to suit a young person," he said

"When you have a person who suffers from anxiety in a job that say is retail where there is a high volume of turn around and high sociability, things like that that are very confronting.

"We can actually set people up to succeed based on their needs."

"The time period is indefinite. Hypothetically you could come in at 12 years old and receive the service, if need be, until you're 25."

Mr Grimes said Headspace will work with established services such as Job Active to combine their resources, with the support kids need.

Mr Grimes has put out a "call to arms" to Clarence businesses who want to help combat youth unemployment.

He said the program will work to meet businesses needs as well as the needs of their clients.

Charley Donovan and John Want will be heading up the program and are excited to jump in.

"We'll be working very closely with these young people.

"Whether it be going to the school with them or to the workplace and being there with them," Ms Donovan said.