Busways bus in Grafton Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner
News

Here’s how you can keep track of the Clarence Valley buses

Adam Hourigan
24th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
IF YOU’RE worried about your schoolkids on the highway, or just wondering if your ride is on time, new technology about to be installed in Clarence Valley buses will help.

As part of a NSW government program, tracking technology will be installed on 50 buses in the area according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

“Everyone will be able to know exactly when their bus will arrive and even how full it is using the transportnsw.info web site or app on their mobile device,” he said.

“It will mean less time waiting at your bus stop and more time at your destination. Parents can even use it to track the progress of their children’s school services so they know exactly when to pick them up.”

Operators involved in the Transport Connected Bus Program will be Atwal Bus, BNA Buses, Busways, Fuller’s Bus and Lawrence Bus Service.

The technology is tried and tested having already been rolled out in Coffs Harbour.

The tracking app as it works in Coffs Harbour now
At the launch of the system in Coffs Harbour Busways regional operations manager Mark Lawrence said local operators would also benefit from the rollout with access to more accurate data and tools to improve services and keep buses running on time.

“This technology will capture information about the number of customers getting on or off at a particular stop. This will give us a more accurate picture of how and when customers are travelling, which will make it easier for us to understand where service improvements need to be delivered,” Mr Lawrence said.

