Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Jets nail longe range worldie
Soccer

Here’s how your kids can train with A-League stars

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YOUNG footballers will get a rare chance to meet their A-League heroes when they host a coaching clinic in Coffs Harbour.

The Newcastle Jets will be holding the camp ahead of their much-anticipated A-League pre-season fixture against Brisbane Roar at C.ex Stadium on December 12.

The Jets: PLAY program will feature the entire Newcastle Jets squad and give the kids an opportunity to get signatures and photos with their favourite sporting heroes at the end.

Events like this provide inspiration for the next generation of up-and-coming future Jets stars and will be held on Thursday December 10.

The clinic will be limited to 100 places so it is imperative that people get in quick and registrations can be done online at greater.com.au/jetsplay

More Stories

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman faces court over alleged attack of nurse, cop

        Premium Content Woman faces court over alleged attack of nurse, cop

        News THE Grafton woman was seeking treatment in Lismore Base Hospital at the time of the alleged incident.

        $1M VIEW: From high seas to high above Maclean

        Premium Content $1M VIEW: From high seas to high above Maclean

        Property Nautical inspired house on the market in prime location over township

        Man faces court for spending spree on stolen bank card

        Premium Content Man faces court for spending spree on stolen bank card

        Crime After swiping a wallet from a trolley in a Grafton shopping centre, a 43-year-old...

        Daily Catch-up: December 2, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 2, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place