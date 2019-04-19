Here's to lazy Easter long weekend

SAND TRAP: Kangaroos bunker down for the afternoon at the Yamba Golf Course.

AS YOU can see from this demonstration from Yamba's local wildlife, the town is famous for providing the right environment to ensure slipping into holiday mode is a cinch.

This endearing image captured by Frankie Kimpton from Byron Bay who, with his wife Zoe, run urban golf apparel brand Birds of Condor. The pair were in Yamba with their mates from Stone & Wood brewery playing golf for a couple of days ahead of the club's big food festival event last Sunday.

Frankie said it was such a cool thing to have the kangaroos hanging around while they were making their way around the course.

"At one point the entire mob came bouncing across the green that we were putting on and pulled up in the green side bunker right beside us.

"Initially I was bummed I didn't have my phone on me when they came past. They were literally metres away from us, I thought they were going to hold the flag for us.”

He said after they had finished putting they drove the buggy past them all lazing around in the bunker and started snapping away. "As you can see they were pretty comfortable with us being there.”

The golfer said while the kangaroos added plenty of character to the course's landscape, they must be a source of frustration for the greenkeepers. "They can leave some pretty intense marks in the greens,” he said.