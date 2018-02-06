Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Here's when to expect your Commonwealth Games tickets

Tickets for the games will arrive within two and a half weeks, depending on chosen delivery method.
Tickets for the games will arrive within two and a half weeks, depending on chosen delivery method.
JASMINE BURKE
by

COMMONWEALTH Games ticket holders can expect to receive their tickets within two and a half weeks, if purchased domestically.

Ticket distribution started yesterday for the more than one million tickets which were available and delivery method guidelines are based on each individual distribution method:

Print-At-Home: From February 5 - your ticket(s) will be delivered via email within 10 business days

Regular Mail: From February 7 - your ticket(s) will be delivered within 15 business days

Registered Mail: From February 7 - your ticket(s) will be delivered within 15 business days

International Mail: From February 7 - your ticket(s) will be delivered within 21 business days

If you have selected Print-At-Home and have bought more than one session or sport, you will receive an email per session that you have purchased.

If you have selected mail as your ticket delivery method and your ticket/s were purchased in one order, you will receive one envelope.

If you have selected mail as your ticket delivery method and your ticket/s were purchased in multiple orders, you may receive more than one envelope.

If you have selected multiple delivery options, you may receive your tickets at different times.

All print-at-home tickets must be printed for entry into the games venues, you can not use your phone to show the ticket.

If personal details change visit your GC2018 account to update your details.

The Commonwealth Games 2018 kick off in the Gold Coast on Wednesday April 4.

Related Items

Topics:  commonwealth games 2018 northern rivers community northern rivers sport

Lismore Northern Star
WAVES OF SUCCESS: Angourie surfer in Oceania top four

WAVES OF SUCCESS: Angourie surfer in Oceania top four

Zaffis on a high after finishing in the quarter-finals at WSL qualifying series event in Cabarita

Want to save real money? It's time to prove your disloyalty

Don’t sign on with the same old insurer. Try being disloyal.

IT doesn’t pay to be loyal; it pays to be disloyal.

premium_icon Where it counts, we just don't have the right insurance cover

Time to get talking and make sure your family has the cover it needs.

We really, really hope to never use them.

Summerland Way claims another life

THERE has been another fatality on Clarence Valley roads

Local Partners