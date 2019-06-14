Here's why coastal emus need your help to survive

UNDER THREAT: It is estimated there are just 37 coastal emus left in the Clarence Valley and 7 around Bungawalbin.

UNDER THREAT: It is estimated there are just 37 coastal emus left in the Clarence Valley and 7 around Bungawalbin.

HAVE you seen an emu around your property recently?

As new information is critical to saving the species, if you see something, say something.

Clarence Valley Council is working with the Office of Environment and Heritage and the community to help protect the coastal emu population by using citizen-collected data to understand more about the animal.

As part of a project funded by OEH, the council will be holding two information sessions on June 19 to inform the public about some of the ways they can get involved in coastal emu conservation.

Last year, a coastal emu register was launched, allowing the public to go online and log sightings of the rare animal to create an ongoing study which has so far resulted in more then 100 registered sightings.

"This is very important because there are so few. When OEH do surveys there is a very low chance of sighting one, which results in just a snapshot at a single point in time,” said project officer for CVC's natural resource management team Caragh Heenan.

"What this citizen science initiative does is enable the community to get involved and help with long-term mapping of the animals' movements and habits.”

The information logged online was particularly important at this time of year as the emus start their breeding cycle, which involves the male sitting on the nest for eight weeks straight without moving.

Ms Heenan said it was important for people to stay clear of any nesting birds and immediately report them to the council so it can pass the information to OEH.

"It has been particularly hard to get information about their breeding number so it is important that if people see emus with young babies to report it,” she said.

"We have noticed that emus have tended to breed later and it has been suggested it may be because their first batch of chicks has been killed by feral animals and they have bred again.”

The council welcomed all community members to attend the information sessions on June 19 at Aranyani Bison Ranch, Myrtle Creek from 10am-1pm and Tucabia Hall from 5.30-7pm.