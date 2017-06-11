Here's why Grafton's power went out Saturday

A Jacaranda tree that fell on powerlines caused an outage in Grafton on Saturday

IF the lights went out in your house in Grafton Saturday afternoon, you can blame it on the bad long weekend weather.

A Jacaranda tree brought power lines down at 4pm Saturday in Victoria Street outside the Clarence Valley Anglican School affecting the power supply to 1,167 Essential Energy customers.

According to an Essential Energy spokesperson, crews responded immediately and were able to re-route power around the network to get it back on for 1,117 customers within 50 minutes.

Crews then started repairs, removing the tree, re-stringing lines and attending to a second fault in the same vicinity due to the fallen tree, with power being restored to remaining customers at 2am.

The spokesperson said that they thanked customers for their patience and as our crews worked as quickly as safety would allow to get the power back on.