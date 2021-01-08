Here’s why it’s been lights out for Lawrence

12 power interruptions have been recorded in the area.

A spokesperson for Essential Energy has responded to complaints following multiple supply interruptions throughout the Lawrence area.

Since November 26, 2020 the Lawrence community and surrounds have experienced 12 unplanned power outages with an average duration of around two hours.

Residents have aired their frustrations on social media about the pattern of outages, most of which occur around the same time in the early hours of the morning.

“Does anyone know what Essential Energy does at approx. 3.45AM power flick/surge causes a vibration in the meter box, security lights flash clocks and NBN box have to be reset,” one resident asked.

“Oh it’s painful. Our lights turn on when the power comes back … very annoying to get woken by a bright light every night!” one resident responded.

“We are woken by our doorbell ringing, lights flashing, one fridge needs resetting every morning. Thankfully nothing has been damaged to date,” another resident added.

A spokesperson for Essential Energy said that 11 of the 12 outages were the result of weather conditions or wildlife coming into contact with the electricity network.

“One power outage in November was caused by faulty equipment which resulted in 48 customers experiencing a power outage for nearly two hours,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the high volume of supply interruptions, it’s understood Essential Energy has no outstanding maintenance requirements for the Lawrence to Banyabba areas.

“Essential Energy is committed to distributing safe, reliable and affordable power to communities and understands how any power outage causes inconvenience to our customers, so strive to minimise their impacts,” they said.

“Efficient investment in the network over past years has resulted in a 60 per cent reduction in power outages overall for customers since 2003. However, overhead electricity networks can be vulnerable to wildlife, storm and bushfire activity and vehicle accident impacts, and unfortunately, despite best practice maintenance programs, no energy provider can guarantee customers an uninterrupted power supply.”

Residents are encouraged to report any power outages by calling 13 20 80. Customers can also access a number of handy online tips about how to prepare for power outages at essentialenergy.com.au/outages.

Supply interruptions in the last three months