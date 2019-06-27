Here's why your rates are set to increase

CLARENCE Valley Council will begin extracting an extra $30 a year from its residential ratepayers due to its 8 per cent special rates variation from next Monday.

At Tuesday's meeting in Maclean the council released its budget, including its rates and other fees and charges for the 2019/20 year.

There were no surprises in the extensive list of charges including rates sewerage, water and waste disposal for residences and businesses.

The base rate for residents of Grafton, Junction Hill, Yamba, Maclean and Townsend, designated residential, has jumped from $420 to $450.

All business rates have risen by the same amount.

The minimum rates for residential out-of-town premises have increased from $555 to $599. Rates for other categories have not increased.

The 8 per cent compounding increase in base rate collection has allowed the council to increase its overall rates haul by $2,481,394 to $33,498,821.

The council also voted to write off more than $26,000 in bad debts, albeit reluctantly.

Cr Andrew Baker quizzed the council's general manage Ashley Lindsay if there were ways to avoid so many bad debts, including demanding payment before a service was delivered.

Mr Lindsay agreed the amount of bad debts was troubling and said he would look into finding ways of reducing their prevalence.