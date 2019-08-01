Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIKE NEW: Before and after photos of a balustrade of a Grafton home that received funding assistance through the heritage conservation grants.
LIKE NEW: Before and after photos of a balustrade of a Grafton home that received funding assistance through the heritage conservation grants. Clarence Valley Council
Council News

Heritage conservation grants available now

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Aug 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'RE the owner of a heritage listed or historic property in Grafton or South Grafton, you can apply for up to $2000 in dollar for dollar funding fro approved projects under Clarence Valley Council's heritage grants scheme.

While owners of heritage properties in other areas can apply, council's priority for this year is the heritage areas of Grafton and South Grafton.

Strategic planner, Deborah Wray, said financial help was available for projects like repairing original timber windows or balustrades, reinstating a fence to its original design, painting in an authentic heritage colour scheme or even providing some interpretive information about the heritage story of a building or site.

Application forms are available at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au. Applicants need to provide at least one written quote, but preferably two for the proposed works, plus current photos of the area needing repair and any historical information that might enhance the application.

Applications close August 30. For more information or help completing the online form, contact Deborah Wray on 6643 0271.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Confusion over bush fire danger period in the Valley

    premium_icon Confusion over bush fire danger period in the Valley

    Environment WITH some RFS districts calling an early start to their bush fire danger period, the RFS Clarence Valley District has clarified the local situation

    Diggers Camp road a hazard say fed up residents

    premium_icon Diggers Camp road a hazard say fed up residents

    Council News Condition dangerous and an accident waiting to happen

    'Without volunteers things just don't get done' says Marnie

    premium_icon 'Without volunteers things just don't get done' says Marnie

    News Award winner says volunteers the lubricant for smooth running

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community Voting is still open for your favourite salon