Heritage conservation grants available now

LIKE NEW: Before and after photos of a balustrade of a Grafton home that received funding assistance through the heritage conservation grants. Clarence Valley Council

IF YOU'RE the owner of a heritage listed or historic property in Grafton or South Grafton, you can apply for up to $2000 in dollar for dollar funding fro approved projects under Clarence Valley Council's heritage grants scheme.

While owners of heritage properties in other areas can apply, council's priority for this year is the heritage areas of Grafton and South Grafton.

Strategic planner, Deborah Wray, said financial help was available for projects like repairing original timber windows or balustrades, reinstating a fence to its original design, painting in an authentic heritage colour scheme or even providing some interpretive information about the heritage story of a building or site.

Application forms are available at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au. Applicants need to provide at least one written quote, but preferably two for the proposed works, plus current photos of the area needing repair and any historical information that might enhance the application.

Applications close August 30. For more information or help completing the online form, contact Deborah Wray on 6643 0271.