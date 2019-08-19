Heritage, culture an award winning ingredient

HONOURING HIS HERITAGE: Toast Espresso apprentice and winner of the TAFE NSW Gili Awards Apprentice Chef of the Year Steven Green wants to put native produce on the menu.

HONOURING HIS HERITAGE: Toast Espresso apprentice and winner of the TAFE NSW Gili Awards Apprentice Chef of the Year Steven Green wants to put native produce on the menu.

STEVEN Green wants to put bush tucker on the menu in Grafton and bring his culture into the spotlight in the process.

The apprentice chef at Toast Espresso was named 2019 TAFE NSW Gili Awards Apprentice of the Year last month, another in a string of awards recognising Mr Green's flair with food.

His career began when his Aunty urged him along to a TAFE course called Cooking For Your Mob.

"She said 'just come in, see how it goes',” he said.

APPRENTICE CHEF OF THE YEAR: Steven Green with his parents and TAFE NSW regional general manager Susie George. Nathan Hendry

"At home I did the odd little thing. I loved food, I knew that much. I mean, who doesn't love food?”

The six-month course led to another, and then three years ago Mr Green began his apprenticeship at Toast Espresso.

"It's always busy so there's always something to do,” he said.

Steven Green with Kirsten Fitzpatrick, Chenoa Endacott, Stephanie Morris, Kalem McLean, Norma Binge, Jeffery Amatto and Juanelle McKenzie. Nathan Hendry

"My boss and the fellas that I work with, they are really about pushing and setting yourself goals. That's a major plus for me.''

Mr Green has had a few different dreams over the years, but his main focus is embracing his Aboriginal culture and using native ingredients readily available in our local environment.

"That's something I'm really passionate about at the moment. I know there's still so much more I need to learn,” he said.

"I want to make sure I represent it right, it is something I hold very close to me.

Toast Espresso apprentice chef Steven Green has been awarded Apprentice of the Year at the TAFE NSW Gili Awards. Nathan Hendry

"I want to make sure that if I'm going to do it then it does have a story to it.”

Mr Green said the awards night in Sydney was an amazing opportunity to tell his stories and hear others' stories.

"It's my culture, it's everything about it. The night was amazing, being able to connect with so many people and being able to tell my story, hear their stories, that's amazing,” he said.

"This is us, we're deadly.”