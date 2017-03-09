29°
Heritage facelift for historic hall part of program

Tim Howard
| 9th Mar 2017 5:00 AM

A HERITAGE building techniques workshop will ensure the 136-year-old Southgate Community Hall is ready to face the rest of the century says caretaker Nita Child.

A team of tradesmen and handymen are busy touching up the hall's decaying brickwork and sash windows. as part of the government-funded Heritage Near Me program.

Adelaide company Applied Building Conservation Training has been contracted to oversee the program which is teaching local tradies traditional techniques used to repair salt-damaged brickwork and rotting window frames.

ABCT facilitator Mark Whitcher, who is well known for his work on the television program Renovations Australia, said the aim is to share with the local tradesmen techniques that will allow them to carry out renovation work on historic buildings in the region.

Jarryd Lynch from Lynch Constructions said he had been sent along to pick up some tips as the company that he works for has some heritage jobs coming up.

Lynch said while working in the hall he had learned his grandmother, Gladys Hughes, had been a student at the Southgate School.

Mrs Child said the building, erected in 1881, had been in need of repairs, particularly the sash windows, which had been untouched since the mid-1930s.

