Heritage grants for renovation projects now available

Heritage grants are now available for projects to help restore historic buildings in the Maclean and Yamba areas.

OWNERS of heritage buildings in the Maclean and Yamba areas looking to do some restoration work can now apply for a helping hand from Clarence Valley Council.

Heritage grants are available for projects to help make historic buildings look their best, with this year’s priority areas including Maclean, Yamba, Ashby, Brushgrove, Chatsworth Island, Harwood, Iluka, Lawrence, Tullymorgan, Palmers Island and the surrounding rural areas.

Council’s senior strategic planner Deborah Way said anyone who wants to undertake a project to restore their heritage building can apply for a grant up to $2000.

“Grants will require dollar for dollar matching contribution by the owner subject to available budget,” Ms Way said.

“This fund can assist people to repair original timber windows or balustrades, or reinstating a fence to its original design. In addition, anyone thinking of painting in an authentic heritage colour scheme or even providing some interpretative information about the heritage story of their building or site can apply.”

In addition, at least one trade quote and photos of the project is required with the submission. Any interesting historical information which may also enhance the application should also be submitted.

Applications from other parts of the Clarence Valley can be submitted; however allocation to this year’s priority area will occur first.

For more information go to www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/heritagegrants, or if you need assistance in completing the online form contact Council on 02 6643 0200.

The closing date for applications is August 15, 2020.