Heritage holiday homes plan opposed

A RECENT heritage study has identified 120 heritage places across the Clarence but public opposition has prompted a rethink in the Lower River.

The Ulmarra-Nymboida Community Based Heritage Study Final Report assessed the heritage value of sites across 6000 square kilometres of rural and coastal villages throughout the old Ulmarra and Nymboida shire council areas.

Cosmos Archaeology identified rural, domestic, commercial, civic, industrial recreational and ecclesiastical buildings and settings which were considered worthy of protection.

Crucially, the study also identified six Heritage Conservation Areas for protection as they retained “groups of individual places of local heritage significance that exhibit a consistency of historic eras and designs”.

However, the inclusion of the seaside township of Wooli has generated concern from some over the implications of any heritage listing of the areas on each side of the Wooli Rd extending along Riverside drive and Main St to the water tower.

In a summary of submissions put before Clarence Valley Council’s Environment Planning and Community committee several residents opposed the HCA over Wooli with some doubting the historical significance of many of the buildings.

Steve Admunsen objected to the proposal, expressing surprise that council would consider the built form in the township was worthy of heritage listing.

He was also concerned with the impacts on development and said property owners should be given an opportunity to consider proposed “sympathetic and complementary” guidelines before additional development controls were placed on the area.

He also questioned the merit in adopting a precinct approach to an area where not every property was of heritage value.

Another Wooli resident, Barry Kemp, welcomed the study and said there was a lot of history in the area, including his property which was a farmhouse moved to the town in the 1940s.

He said there was scope for a more detailed research which may reveal more places of historical significance in the township and encouraged the inclusion of natural heritage items akin to the Angourie Reserves.

Diggers Camp, Sandon and some parts of Minnie Water were also identified as potential Heritage Conservation Areas.

The officer recommendation to accept the report and recommendations with the exclusion of the proposed Wooli Conservation Area to be deferred for further investigation and consultation was passed by the EPC committee and a final decision will go to the full council meeting next week.