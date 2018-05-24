WATCH: Hero granddad takes snake bite, saves granddaughter

ONCE bitten, twice shy is the saying one Bundaberg man wished he lived by, but for the grandfather it seems once was not enough.

Chris Harrison was bitten by what he believed to be a brown snake on Monday.

He was in his yard raking up leaves around a large mango tree when the foot-long brown snake struck.

The bite happened about 11.30am and Mr Harrison said his young granddaughter was with him in the yard.

"I saw the snake and told her to move," he said.

"My wife grabbed her, then I felt the sharp pain in my foot."

Mr Harrison said it was instinct to make sure his grand-daughter was safe.

"I'm bigger than her and I can take the pain and she wouldn't be able to," he said.

"My daughter said I am a hero, but I don't feel like a hero. I was just protecting my granddaughter like any Poppy would."

After the bite Mr Harrison made his way into the house and put his feet up while he waited for help to arrive.

"I vomited and that got me concerned," he said.

"I phoned the ambulance and they said not to raise my feet, which I didn't know.

"The bite was a sharp pain and like I was stabbed by a needle."

Paramedics arrived and gave him morphine, before he was transported to hospital.

Yesterday, shaken by the attacked, Mr Harrison said he was still feeling the effects and wouldn't venture close to the tree again.

From a distance he said the ordeal happened fast.

"I don't want to go any closer," he said.

"The first time I was bitten by a snake was last November and it was a yellow-faced whip snake. I was wearing thongs then and I went to wearing sneakers this time, but I never thought it'd happen again."

The grandfather described the difference in two snake bites, saying last time was more painful.

"There was redness this time, last year it was bruised," he said.

Mr Harrison moved to South Bundaberg suburbia from Wallaville and said he'd seen more snakes in the past seven year than ever before.

Counting his lucky stars Mr Harrison said he's thrown in the rake.

"The third time I may not be so lucky so I'm not doing the yard work ever again," he said.

"If I get bitten again it won't be here because I'm not doing any more yard work."

Snakes can bite with no venomation

ABOUT 100 Australian snakes are venomous, although only 12 are likely to inflict a wound that could kill you.

These include taipans, brown snakes, tiger snakes, death adders, black snakes, copperhead snakes, rough scaled snakes as well as some sea snakes.

Different types of snake bites include dry bites, when the snake strikes but no venom is released. Dry bites will be painful and may cause swelling and redness around the area of the snake bite.

Because you can't tell if a snake's bite is a dry bite always assume that you have been injected with venom, and manage the bite as a medical emergency.

If you come across a snake, don't panic. Back away to a safe distance and let it move away. Snakes often want to escape.