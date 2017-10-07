26°
News

Heroes in halfshells thrill the crowd

Diggers Beach saw the release of two turtles today that were nursed back to health at Dolphin Marine Magic.
Diggers Beach saw the release of two turtles today that were nursed back to health at Dolphin Marine Magic. Matt Deans

ASHTON, the green sea turtle and his mate Roscoe the hawksbill got rock star receptions on Diggers Beach this afternoon, as rescuers let them loose on the ocean again.

The pair have been nursed back to good health at Coffs Harbour's Dolphin Marine Magic.

Ashton, a green sea turtle, was rescued at Scotts Head in April, while Roscoe, a hawksbill turtle, got into some bother in Boambee in February.

Both these guys were rescued by the Dolphin Marine Magic team in answer to calls from the public.

"The focus of our work is rescue and rehabilitation leading to release, so today is a great day for Ashton and Roscoe and for the whole team," DMM's resident "turtle man" Greg Pickering said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  chart coffs coast coffs harbour diggers beach dolphin marine magic turtle releases

Coffs Coast Advocate
Residents question 'pointless' resealing

Residents question 'pointless' resealing

A stretch of road on Clarence Way was torn up and resealed which residents say was 'pointless'

VALLEY ROUNDUP: Community news for week 10/10

DYNAMIC DUO: Ferry Park Artists of the Month Teina Korb and Joy Lee.

See what's been happening in your community

CAMPHOR LAUREL: The elephant in the room

Misshapen camphors pruned to accommodate power lines

Attractive tree or noxious weed?

UPDATE: Police find missing woman

Sarah Leedham and Garry Fletcher were last seen at 8am today (Saturday 7 October 2017), in Glen Innes.

Sarah Leedham and Garry Fletcher were last seen at 8am today.

Local Partners