Heroic, dedicated sergeant named Coast's top cop

WELL DONE: Sergeant Mal Scott has been honoured.

HE'S always there with a smile and handshake, he is part of his community and now he's Sunshine Coast's Police Officer of the Year.

Cooroy sergeant Mal Scott edged out six other Coast officers to be awarded the honour by Police Commissioner Ian Stewart Wednesday night at the Maroochy River Golf Club.

The inaugural winner is well known for his bravery in the country town.

His actions foiling the robbery of a Mitre 10 store in 2017 ended with him being crushed between two vehicles and put in hospital.

The heroic actions alone weren't the reason Sergeant Scott won the honour, it was his selfless dedication to the town and community he protects.

Commissioner Stewart said he had more than 30 nominations from the community.

"It doesn't matter if he is uniform or not he is always there for the people of Cooroy," Mr Stewart said.

"He is there to lend an ear and give advice when required, he is part of the community.

"He never puts himself above or beyond anyone he rubs shoulders with on the streets."

On accepting the Rotary Sunshine Coast Central award Sergeant Scott said he was humbled.

He thanked his wife Fiona who had helped him catch burglars by racing down the street late one evening in her nightgown with his forgotten radio.

And then thanked his fellow police officers and the amazing community of Cooroy.