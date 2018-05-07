'He's a legend': Hopes for missing deckhand to be found safe

A FORMER co-worker of missing deckhand Jeff Costar hopes he is found safe and well after he vanished off a fishing charter early Sunday morning.

Hamish Fairweather worked with Jeff for around three years on the Night Crossing before resigning in January.

He said Mr Costar is an asset to the team.

"He is a legend, always made the week go quicker with him out there. Me and him got on pretty well, he is always up for laugh," he said.

Former co-worker Hamish Fairweather aboard Night Crossing. Contributed

The extensive search for the 35-year-old deck hand off the Central Queensland coast continued today with rough weather hindering the operation.

Two police vessels and a commercial boat have been searching a 96km by 138km area near Swain Reefs for the Sunshine Coast man since first light yesterday morning.

The search effort was scaled back from Sunday's efforts involving four aircraft, three commercial vessels, six dories and a water police boat.

Night Crossing had been undertaking a week-long fishing charter from Gladstone when the boat's skipper reported the man missing at 4am on Sunday morning.

Four crew members and 17 passengers were reportedly aboard the 23m charter boat.

Rough weather in the search area made the search and rescue operation at the reef 200km north-east of Yeppoon difficult, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Showers pushing through were expected to hang around for the next day or so due to a trough that has formed near the search area.

Forecaster Michael Paech said the 15-20 knot winds in the area were enough to make a search and rescue operation "very uncomfortable" but were not strong enough to trigger a marine wind warning.

The wind is expected to remain at that level until it eases off around Wednesday.