Corden’s epic Kanye snub

During a truth-telling segment on The Late Late Show, West's mother-in-lawKris Jenner asked Corden why the All Mine rapper hasn't done his popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment yet.

Corden, who could have not told the truth and eaten a 1,000-year-old egg, instead happily answered, telling Jenner: "We've tried! He's cancelled twice! Maybe even three times."

The 39-year-old went on to share that West even cancelled one time as the talk show host "was turning the corner to his house."

"I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I sat outside his house and they were like, 'He's not in the zone for it right now. We'll do it another time,'" Corden explained.

To make up for his last-minute cancellation, West, 41, sent him "a lovely gift."

"He sent me these incredible flowers in a cube … and he sent me a pair of Yeezys. And people were like, 'Whoa, they're so expensive.' And I was like, 'Yeah, they cost my show $US45,000 ($A60,000),'" Corden revealed.

Still, Corden hopes that the Ye rapper will one day be up for "Carpool Karaoke."

"He's my dream," Corden said. "He knows that. He's my absolute dream. And we sit and wait."

Later in the segment, Corden grilled Jenner, asking if she was engaged to boyfriend Corey Gamble after being spotted wearing an unmistakeable diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Not wanting to answer the question, Jenner ate one of the crickets in front of her.

"This isn't the ring," Jenner said.

"But there is a ring," Corden insisted before Jenner dropped a cricket in her mouth to end the segment.

