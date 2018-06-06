‘He’s got a gun’: Sunrise reporter mugged

Seven's Europe Correspondent Laurel Irving has been mugged in London following a live cross. Picture:Channel 7

A CHANNEL Seven reporter has been mugged by a man carrying a gun after a live cross to Sunrise.

Europe correspondent Laurel Irving had just wrapped up a report from London and thrown back to the studio in Sydney when she and her cameraman Jimmy Cannon were approached by two men riding bikes.

"I was really busy [prerecording extra footage] and noted that they were wearing balaclavas, which you would think would be a dead giveaway as to their intentions," she told Melbourne radio station 3AW's breakfast show.

"I started talking into the camera and while that was happening one of them walked up to Jimmy, our cameraman, and started talking to him.

"All of a sudden Jimmy took the camera off the tripod and that's when I stepped in and said, 'Hey, what's going on here?'"

Irving added that she'd tried to "grab the camera" but her cameraman had intervened.

"Jimmy said, 'No, no, he's got a gun!' So I let it go and they took off on the bike," she said.

The camera is reportedly valued at about $25,000.

A spokeswoman for Channel 7 told news.com.au: "Seven News Europe correspondent Laurel Irving and cameraman Jimmy Cannon were the victims of an armed mugging in London.

"They had just finished a live cross for Sunrise on Monday evening London time when two balaclava-clad men on bikes approached and demanded they hand over the camera. The entire incident was recorded as pictures were still being fed back live to the Sunrise control room, and that vision has been handed over to local police. Both Laurel and Jimmy are safe and well."