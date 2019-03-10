Broncos rookie ‘mad’ enough for daunting NRL debut

Broncos veteran Alex Glenn says teenage prop Thomas Flegler is "mad'' enough to thrive amid the punishing collisions of an NRL debut against the hard heads of Melbourne on Thursday night.

Flegler, 19, will have some time in the middle against tough opponents such as 114kg Jesse Bromwich and 115kg Nelson Asofa-Solomona in Brisbane's season opener at AAMI Park after his selection on the bench.

"He's mad, 100 per cent. That's why he got this jersey,'' Glenn said.

Thomas Flegler (left). The Brisbane Broncos training at Red Hill. Pic Peter Wallis

"Fleg off the field is real quiet fellow but when he crosses the white line he goes crazy. It's what you want as a prop. I'm looking forward to the impact he has for our team off the bench.

"It's a big step up when you come to first grade but we have confidence in him to do his job. Those big collision, he'll thrive off that - that's his game.''

Glenn, who has played 238 NRL games, said Flegler would have experienced "one of the greatest days of his life'' last week when he was able to ring his family about his selection.

"He doesn't have to change what he's been doing although it's a debut,'' Glenn said.

"He's got a jersey for the right reasons. We will be working hard for him in his debut. We want to make sure it's one he will remember.''

Alex Glenn and the Broncos are out to improve their defence. Picture: Getty Images

Glenn will line up on the same left side of the field as Anthony Milford and centre Jack Bird with a mission to improve their defence after the Broncos let in exactly 500 points in the 2018 regular season to rank 10th in the NRL.

"I've trained left centre all pre-season and to have that clarity is good,'' said Bird.

"I played right centre at Cronulla (in 2017) so it's a little different but I've got used to it. Ity's good to defend on the same side as Lex (Glenn). It's a different strategy (to defending at right centre) and you have to defend with the other shoulder. I'm looking forward to playing there.''

Jack Bird is ready for a new role with the Broncos. Picture: AAP

Bird, one of the few Broncos to have experienced a premiership win, said he had the team to win a second this year.

"We have the team that can do it. It's a bit early to say we can win the comp,'' he said.

"I think we can have a good shot it. We need to stay focused. It's a matter of playing good footy week in week out.''