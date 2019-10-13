HE'S NO STOWE AWAY: Grafton boxer edges QLD class champion

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - ON A ROLL: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe edged super middleweight Queensland state champion David Tough by a unanimous decision at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall on Friday night.

BOXING: Grafton professional boxer Adam Stowe is on a roll after defeating Queensland super middleweight champion David Tough by unanimous decision to claim a second high-profile win in just a month.

With just eight days to prepare for the bout at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall in Brisbane, Stowe had his work cut out for him but he knew he was ready to go.

"It was short notice but I was still in training from my previous fight last month so my fitness was still there,” Stowe said.

"I knew it was going to be difficult but I just had to fight a smart fight and I came away with the win.”

Stowe's opponent was yet to lose a match with a 3-0 record and the Grafton boxer knew he would come out swinging.

"He was always going to be confident coming in, his trainer wouldn't have chosen me if he didn't think they could win,” he said.

"We were punch for punch for the whole fight, neither of us took a backwards step but I outsmarted him in the end.”

Stowe was full of praise for the two-tiered venue in Brisbane as he took to the ring ahead of two major bouts, Australian and Australasian title fights, on Friday night.

"It was my first time fighting there and it's a fantastic venue, the atmosphere was amazing and it felt very professional,” he said.

"To win it from David (Tough) in his home town was a pretty good feeling, he had a lot of support behind him.”

The win bumps Stowe up the Australian rankings as he shapes up for a huge state title fight in November.

"We don't have all of the details just yet but my opponent will be announced for that title fight very soon,” he said.

"I wanted to say thanks to everyone who helps along the way, I'm really looking forward to my next fight,”