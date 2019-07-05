‘He’s very easy to hit’: Zerafa plots Horn downfall

Michael Zerafa is no fan of Jeff Horn's boxing abilities and the Victorian carpenter is confident he has the firepower to take down the former WBO welterweight champion in Bendigo next month. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Horn says he welcomes a toe-to-toe brawl.

The pair came face to face in the Victorian rural city on Friday ahead of their middleweight showdown which Horn hopes will catapult him into another world title fight by Christmas.

Bendigo is the only city in the world named after a boxing champion - the British bareknuckle fighter William 'Bendigo' Thompson - and Horn and Zerafa are promising an old school slugfest at the 4000-seat Bendigo Stadium.

Zerafa says Horn is the big name scalp he wants on his resume after 15 years of fighting for recognition.

Michael Zerafa is confident he can take down Jeff Horn.

"I've been wanting this fight for a long time,'' Zerafa said.

"I've always believed that I had the style and skills to beat Horn.

"I want to prove I'm the best Australian fighter.

"I think Horn is very easy to hit and he's underestimating my power. His defence is sloppy.

"He's making a big deal out of the fact he knocked out Anthony Mundine in 96 seconds but Mundine had been finished for 10 years.

"I give him credit for beating Manny Pacquiao but Pacquiao was an old man, too. In their primes Mundine and Pacquiao would have beaten Horn in three to five rounds.

"I've got nothing against Horn personally but as a fighter I'm not a fan. He only knows one way to fight and that's to come forward leading with his head.''

Zerafa, 27, from Craigieburn, north of Melbourne, said fighting Horn in Victoria was a welcome change from fighting top opponents overseas.

Jeff Horn says his power will win nthrough in a tough battle.

His three losses - against former world champs Kell Brook, of England, American Peter Quillin and Russian prospect Arif Magomedov occurred in his opponents' hometowns.

He lost a 12-round decision to Brook in Sheffield last December, his last defeat from 29 fights.

"Brook is a much better fighter than Horn,'' Zerafa said.

"He's done well in his career because he's been bullying smaller guys - I'm on a different level to most of the guys he's fought, though. I'm bigger, younger. I've got more agility and he's also underestimating my power.

"Believe me I'm a very dangerous opponent. Beating Jeff Horn will be my ticket to finally make it big in boxing after 15 years of hard work. I'm going to throw everything at him.''

Kell Brook proved a bridge too far for Michael Zerafa.

Horn said his power had increased dramatically by moving from the welterweight (66.7kg) division to middleweight (72.3kg) and Zerafa would feel heavier punches than he had ever experienced.

"I give Zerafa a lot of respect,'' Horn said.

"He's a good boxer, experienced and tough.

"This is his big chance and I know he'll be hungry to make a big impression.

"But I think my power will break him down.''