Hey baby, snap to it to enter comp

VOTE ONLINE: Simran Singh was all smiles for last year's Jacaranda Beautiful Baby competition. This year the competition will enter the digital age with online voting.
THE kids of today are moving forward with the technological times and for this year's Jacaranda Festival, even babies are getting in on the act.

The Jacaranda Beautiful Baby competition is going online and entries are open to see if your little precious is the prettiest of them all.

"All the babies need to have their photos taken at Grafton Fast Photos before October 12,” children's morning organiser Helen Templeton said. "The photos will be then displayed on Facebook and in-store at Grafton Fast Photos, with the winner decided by popular vote.”

First and second place prizes will be awarded across four age sections for boys and girls, as well as an overall winner and runner-up determined by the number of votes.

"There will also be a best-dressed boy and girl judged by the committee,” Ms Templeton said.

The entry fee is $15 a child and votes can be cast from October 16-25.

The presentation for the competition will be held as part of a bumper children's morning on October 28, which starts with the Parade of Youth down Prince St and banner judging, followed by the baby competition, children's party and dress-up competition.

