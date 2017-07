Hey Clarence! Get 15 of the best kids books with the paper!

Hailing from the Gold Coast, I am a beach-bum and adventure-junkie. I love learning new skills, challenging myself and giving even the crazy things a crack. When it comes to journalism, I have a passion for the quirky, thrive when I am given creative rein and am truly grateful I get to share other people’s stories.

THEY'RE some of the most loved children's books in Australia….. and your family is about to be offered them in a ridiculously good deal.

You'll even get the first book, Possum Magic, free tomorrow when you buy The Sunday Telegraph. Possum Magic comes with a free collector's case, somewhere to store the other 14 books we'll be offering readers for just $2.30 each over the next fortnight.

It's all part of our Great Australian Storybook promotion that kicks off tomorrow.

The titles available over the next two weeks make up the heart and soul of children's book sections in all good book stores.

But buy this paper, and our sister Sunday title, over the next fortnight and you'll get them at a bargain $2.30.

Reading is vital for a child's development so it's a great fit for our company to be helping you plant the reading seed with the children dearest to you.

Possum Magic, Waltzing Matilda, Pig the Pug and more are all on offer in our Great Australian Storybook Collection ­- with the newspaper every day.

Remember, grab The Sunday Telegraph tomorrow for a FREE copy of Possum Magic and a collector's case. From next week, grab The Daily Examiner every day and The Sunday Telegraph on Sundays.

Get 15 of the classics with the paper every day for the next two weeks! Photo: News Corp Georja Ryan

Here are the 15 books to collect:

Sunday 23 July - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday 24 July - The Wonky Donkey (The Daily Examiner)

Tuesday 25 July - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (The Daily Examiner)

Wednesday 26 July - Time for Bed (The Daily Examiner)

Thursday 27 July - I Went Walking (The Daily Examiner)

Friday 28 July - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (The Daily Examiner)

Saturday 29 July - Pig the Pug (The Daily Examiner)

Sunday 30 July - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday 31 July - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (The Daily Examiner)

Tuesday 1 August - This & That (The Daily Examiner)

Wednesday 2 August - Tales from the Gum Tree (The Daily Examiner)

Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (The Daily Examiner)

Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (The Daily Examiner)

Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (The Daily Examiner)

Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Telegraph)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head HERE.