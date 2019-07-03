Hey Dad! star to visit the Clarence

VISIT: Rachael Beck will visit Maclean for an intensive workshop for young performers.

Kurt Sneddon

AWARD-WINNING stage and screen artist Rachael Beck is coming to Maclean next week to help budding young performers brush up on their skills.

Parents will remember Beck from television shows including Hey Dad! and various stage performances including Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Les Miserables, to name a few.

However The Little Scottish Town Youth Theatre Group vice-president Janet Gray said she remembered her well before those days.

"I met her in my teens when we were both doing the eisteddfod circuit,” Ms Gray said.

"I remember her performing Oliver!'s Pick a Pocket or Two and it was incredible.”

However it wasn't until recently that Ms Gray reached out to the actor to invite her to the Clarence Valley.

"She's really keen to work with the kids here, especially HSC students,” Ms Gray said.

"As such, we've split the day into two workshops - one for juniors and one for seniors - so that each group can get the most out of what she has to offer.”

The workshop will include a singing master class, with the opportunity to sing solo for Beck; acting with scripts for television and stage movement; tips on how to control nerves; and a mock audition with various techniques on how to win the role.

"There will also be a Q&A in between the two workshops where people can really pick her brain about the industry,” Ms Gray said.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, July 11, at Maclean Civic Hall, with the seniors workshop $75 and juniors workshop $60.

For more information or to register a place, please phone 0400 193 028.