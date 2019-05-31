Hey now, our All-Star back on The Voice

Kim Sheehy will audition again this year for The Voice as one of their new "All-Stars', after previously being on the show in 2016.

EAGLE-EYED fans may have noticed a familiar local face in the previews of Channel 9's hit singing show The Voice.

Walking in as one of the newly-created All-Stars, former Maclean student Kim Sheehy is returning to the stage to once again try to turn those big chairs.

"I said 'yes' straight away when they asked if I wanted to come back," Ms Sheehy said. "I had some of the best moments on stage I've ever had in 2016, and I learnt a lot."

Ms Sheehy said after her elimination from the show in 2016, she "basically didn't take my flight home", and moved to Sydney straight away and now works at Cronulla High School as a music teacher.

"I'm still gigging a lot, but I'm getting tired with the same old pub gig sitting in the corner under the telly," she said. "I'm getting to the point where I want to do more."

Ms Sheehy said after nine years of teaching she was looking to try something different, and to start a booking agency geared towards female artists to tackle gender inequality within the industry.

"I also want to do workshops with school-age girls around career development and other issues for women in the industry," she said. "I'd really like to make my mark on that a little bit."

But before that, she'll make that long walk to the stage to audition as one of the All-Star contestants on The Voice.

"It's risky to go back, it could be career damaging, but I couldn't knock back another opportunity to get on," she said. "I really wanted to find a feedback loop with my creativity, and I thought The Voice would be the perfect opportunity to do that.

"I think I'm in a privileged position in that I think I know exactly what to expect and how it's done."

Last time around, Ms Sheehy picked Delta's team, and after progressing through to the first live show, and performing one of the "standout performances" of the night, was voted out by the Australian public. Ms Sheehy's audition will be shown on Monday, June 4, on NBN.