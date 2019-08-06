Hey Presto! Michelle takes Sydney opera prize

Michelle Ryan sings in the final of the Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship, placing third.

Michelle Ryan sings in the final of the Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship, placing third. WinkiPop Media

THE LIFE of an up-and-coming opera singer is never boring.

After her semi-final appearance at the Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship semi-finals double-booked a concert in Yamba, a quick rearrangement and flight got her to the show on time, where she qualified as one of the eight in the finals.

Last week, in preparation for the finals, she was busily rescheduling music lessons to attend promotional photo shoots and other events before the big night on Sunday.

"The shoot was originally Thursday afternoon, so I thought I'd really have to hurry over and get dressed there,” she said.

"But it got rescheduled to Friday morning, and I had students at 7.30 in the morning, so I did my hair before them, and then did my make up in the car on the way there.

"I have to do that a bit.”

It all came good though, with Ms Ryan placing third in the eisteddfod competition, awarding her a $5000 prize, entry into another competition and also putting her in the spotlight in front of many influential members of the opera community.

"The adjudicators are fulltime with Opera Australia and you never know who's sitting in these competitions listening,” she said.

"It's a really great networking opportunity.”

Michelle Ryan sings in the final of the Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship, placing third. WinkiPop Media

Ms Ryan said was thrilled with the placing, and said she had to push through the performance of two arias on the day.

"On the day I was low on energy, I had to work hard and push through the whole thing - even give myself a pep talk beforehand,” she said.

"I was pretty tired through the whole thing, so I wasn't sure what to expect, so I was shocked and super thrilled.”

Ms Ryan's calendar is just as busy after the competition, with the $5000 to be used to help fund overseas work in the next year.

She flies to Melbourne this Thursday to compete against 11 others for a job in a theatre in Weisbarden in Germany.

She will also competing in the Joan Sutherland Richard Bonynge Bel Canto award of which there are many prizes on offer, and said the opportunity to sing for Bonynge, Dame Sutherland's husband and conductor, would be a real thrill.

In November she will attend the Lisa Gasteen national Opera School in Brisbane, before flying to Europe in early January to audition for theatre and young artists program.

"I'm keeping my options open. I'd also like to do one masters audition for Guild hall because that school has a lot of contacts and a lot of their singers make it into jobs.”

If you've never heard Michelle's exquisite soprano voice, she will join up with her fellow Maclean based opera-singing friends in a performance at the Christchurch Cathedral on October 4 from 7pm.