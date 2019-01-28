Hi-tech schools a hit with parents

NEW WAY: Teacher/librarian Bel Cameron in her library at Maclean High School.

NEW WAY: Teacher/librarian Bel Cameron in her library at Maclean High School. Adam Hourigan

IT IS second nature for today's students, but a study has found it's not just kids who support more technology in classrooms.

The study conducted by Monash University reveals more than 60 per cent of Australian adults support new technology in the classroom, and more than 40 per cent want to see more of it.

Schools like Maclean High School have embraced the technological age, but hi-tech learning poses its own challenges to parents and teachers.

Maclean High School teacher librarian Belinda Cameron said teaching kids to be critical thinkers online is essential.

"While teenagers might be device savvy, they are not information literate,” she said.

"Information has never been more powerful, and so we need to teach kids about bias and things like that.”

"Technology is a tool, it allows a vital connection to learning that is basically global, they (students) can learn authentically, we can tailor learning that is personalised to the needs of that student,” she said.

Classes like coding will be added to the school timetable this year in an attempt to stay on the front foot.

"The word social media does a disservice to the world we are moving into, we are personalising everything,”

"(New technology) allows students to work one on one with teachers, at their own pace, to be supported and extended. This is personalised learning at its best.”

As a parent to two teenagers herself, Mrs Cameron understands the struggle parents have in monitoring technology use.

"It is an extra challenge for parents to deal with,” she said.

"An evening family charging space, where all phones are returned is vital to ensure bedrooms are places of rest and sleep,” she said.