Hi-tech welcome for bishop

THE Catholic diocese of Lismore will welcome a new bishop, and the world will be watching.

Friar Gregory Homeming will step into his new role as the sixth bishop of Lismore this week after he is ordained on Wednesday evening at St Carthage's Cathedral in Lismore, and in a first, the event will be live-streamed across the internet.

"Because the diocese is such a large diocese, it would be virtually impossible to get a good representation from people across the many parishes,” said diocese spokesman Father Peter Karam.

"So using modern technology, we thought we would live-stream the ceremony, and that ceremony will remain available for a week after the event.

"It should give people plenty of time to see the great liturgy of the church during the ordination.”

Fr Karam said there was much excitement with parishioners for the event.

"It's very colourful, it's very musical and very reverent,” he said.

"And it's an event that is special to the new bishop as well. He is looking forward to country life and experiencing all the wonderful things we do.

"There is a great feeling of expectation and support for him. We feel he is very qualified and has a lot to give.”

Until his appointment as Bishop of Lismore, Friar Homeming was the regional vicar (major superior) of the Discalced Carmelites in Australia.