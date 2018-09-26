Menu
Crime

Driver's hidden pot stash for 'pain relief'

Ross Irby
by
26th Sep 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:36 AM
A PAT-DOWN of driver Nicholas Berry uncovered a secret stash of drugs, a court has heard.

Police at Dinmore found the wad of cannabis hidden down the front of his briefs after pulling over Berry's Nissan X-Trail on August 20.

Nicholas Marshall Berry, 26, from Bundamba, this week pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said mobile patrol officers intercepted Berry at 6.45pm and observed the driver was glassy-eyed.

Police also noted there was a strong smell of marijuana.

A pat-down search revealed 8.7g of the drug.

The court heard Berry suffers from a bone disease, a condition which causes severe pain.

Medication had made him ill and Berry decided to use marijuana for pain relief.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Berry had been in court before on drug-related offences, and she reminded him that self-medicating using marijuana was against the law.

Berry was fined $400 - with no conviction recorded.

Ipswich Queensland Times

