Hide The Moon gets better with age

GOOD LENGH AHEAD: Jockey Jodie Worley brings Hide the Moon in for an easy win in Race 2.

RACING: Charlee Bear's unbeaten run at Grafton has ended as the filly was outclassed in this afternoon's Youthful Jack March Hare Handicap, with Scott Cumming trained Hide The Moon securing a comfortable win.

After a disappointing last start at Walcha in February, where the experienced gelding finished at the back of the pack, Cumming said he was very pleased with the run.

"I'm always happy to get a win," he said.

"I wasn't real sure coming in to this race, he had a bad run and I hadn't really done much with him after that.

"It was a downhill run, but as soon as I saw the track I knew he would do no good. I backed off him a bit, I was going to give him a good run on Monday but the track at home was wet, so I actually only gave him a 400m run on the track this morning."

The Casino based trainer said his seven-year-old bay gelding was getting better with age, with today's win the fourth in his past nine starts.

"He is going really well, which I'm really happy about," Cumming said.

"I had him as a baby and won three with him, but then I had to give him to Paddy Cunningham, but I've just got him back and had four wins.

"He was always coming back, and he has been great since he has come back."

Cumming said jockey Jodi Worley put in a good ride on the day, with the pair beginning to build a fruitful partnership.

"I think this is Jodi's fifth win on him now," Cumming said.

"Jodi used to work for Paddy, so she knows how to ride (Hide The Moon), that's for sure."

Hide The Moon streaked across the finish line in the 1006m race, finishing three lengths ahead of Stephen Lee trained Hydrazine, Colt Prosser's Alpine Dragon and Neil Godbolt's Fabry.

Charlee Bear finished the race in sixth, about six lengths off the pace.