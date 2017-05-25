High Abilities takes over the Jaca

READY TO ROCK: The High Abilities group will be playing at the Jacaranda Hotel on Friday night in support of Living Proof.

THE JACARANDA Hotel is where the music is at this weekend with the CRANES High Abilities band taking the stage in support of local act Living Proof.

After local musician Mitch Reynolds, who fronts Living Proof, started working at CRANES teaching music, High Abilities became an unstoppable force.

Earlier this month, Mitch told the Daily Examiner, there is no point practising music if you're not going to perform it, so he's helped High Abilities get a few gigs around Grafton, including this Friday's gig at the Jacaranda Hotel.

This isn't High Abilities first show at the Jacaranda Hotel - on February 24, the crowd loved every minute of their performance.

"They went down really well,” Mitch said.

"People really got what they were on about.”

High Abilities is made up of young men and women who are clients of CRANES.

