High alert: Sydney COVID cluster grows to 17

NSW Health has effectively placed 250,000 people on the Northern beaches under a three-day stay at home order after COVID cases tripled on Thursday.

Twelve additional cases were detected after a testing blitz on last night, taking the outbreak to a total of 17 cases.

The aircrew van driver from southern Sydney who tested positive earlier this week is not included in this cluster.

The timing of the outbreak could not be worse - a week out from the busy Christmas period - has many Australians on edge over holiday bookings interstate.

Northern Beaches local residents line up at Mona Vale hospital for a COVID-19 test as a cluster in the area grows. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

NSW Health suspects the case may have originated from an international source, although genomic sequences will provide further insights today.

Residents in the Northern Beaches local government area have been asked to work from home and stay at home as much as possible and keep to their household group.

They are also asked to avoid "high-risk" venues like clubs, restaurants, places of worship and gyms. Travel outside the area is also off the cards.

Aged care homes in the area were told not to accept visitors until the source of new COVID cases was identified.

Residents living along Trappers Way in Avalon are being advised to get tested after a resident in the street contracted COVID-19. Picture: Toby Zerna

IT WORKER TESTS POSITIVE

A deep clean has been ordered for the department of education's offices in Eveleigh after an IT worker in the department tested positive.

The news came on Thursday night after the northern beaches cluster grew to 17 cases.

All other staff in the departmental offices were sent home to self isolate until further notice.

Corporate residents of the building were told the education department had organised a "pandemic clean" of their areas, and swipe card access would be required to enter the building "until further notice".

Other residents told employees to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any occur.

NSW health said a confirmed case had travelled from Roseville to Redfern on Monday.

AVALON RSL WARNING

NSW Health was yesterday working under the theory that someone who attended the RSL club was the original source of up to five cases identified on Wednesday and Thursday.

The cases include two Avalon residents - a 65 year old woman and a man in his 70s - who both live together.

As well as venues on the northern beaches two new locations were added to coronavirus alerts this evening.

Anyone who attended Penrith RSL on December 13 between 1-6pm and the Kirribilli Club on December 14 between 12-3pm should get tested immediately and isolate until they get a negative result.

The usually busy cafe strip in Avalon on Thursday was quiet after virus cases began rising. Picture: Tim Hunter.

BORDER UPDATES

Anyone who was in the northern beaches region planning to get into Queensland after 1am on Saturday December 19th will be forced into hotel quarantine.

Anyone who has been in the northern beaches since last Friday who gets into the sunshine state before then needs to quarantine for 14 days since they were last in the hotspot.

Anyone who has visited the region since December 11 and is already in Queensland also needs to self isolate.

Western Australia has shut its border to NSW residents, with premier Mark McGowan declaring anyone coming into WA from the state will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who has arrived in the state since last Friday needs to isolate until they return a negative test.

Woolworths in Avalon is among the venues visited by COVID-positive people. Picture: Tim Hunter.

SHOULD YOU GET TESTED?

People who have visited the following Northern Beaches locations should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result:

• Woolworths Mona Vale: 13 December, 12-12.30pm

• Aldi Mona Vale: 13 December, 12.45-1.30pm

• Avalon Beach SLSC: 13, 14 and 15 December, 9-9.30am

• Palm Beach Rockpool: 14 December, 9:30-10:30am

• Woolworths Avalon: 14 December 5-5.30pm

• Chemist Warehouse: Avalon Beach: 14 December 5.20 5.25pm

• Commonwealth Bank, Avalon Beach: 15 December, 12-12.15pm

• Mitre 10, Avalon Beach: 15 December, 12-12.20pm

• Roof Racks World, Artarmon: 15 December, 2-2:30pm

• HongFa BBQ Restaurant, Dee Why,: 15 December 4.30-4.45pm

• Dee Why Fruit Market: 15 December, 4.45-4.55pm

• North Avalon Cellars, Avalon Beach: 15 December, 6-6.05pm

• Careel Bay Dog Park and Hitchcock Park, Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon: 16 December 7-7:30am

• Palm Beach Pool: 16 December, 8am-9am

• Brot and Wurst, North Narrabeen: 16 December, 2pm-2:05pm

• Avalon Beach Post Shop, Avalon Beach: 16 December 3.30-3.50pm

TRANSPORT ALERTS

A confirmed case travelled between the following stations on 14 December at the following times. Other passengers are considered casual contacts, and should get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

• Roseville to Redfern, 6.50-7.40am

• Redfern to Milsons Point, 11.20am-11.45am

• Milsons Point to Roseville, 3.15-3.40pm

