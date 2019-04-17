Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former LNP President Gary Spence lost his High Court challenge regarding Queensland’s ban on developer donations. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Former LNP President Gary Spence lost his High Court challenge regarding Queensland’s ban on developer donations. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Politics

Major donation blow hits LNP campaign

by Matthew Killoran
17th Apr 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE LNP's election campaign has been dealt a blow with the High Court backing Queensland's controversial developer donation ban.

It means the LNP, or any Queensland-based political party, can't raise money from developers for a Federal campaign.

The conservative party will now struggle to raise vital cash needed to run what is expected to be a tightly fought campaign in the key election state.

The High Court upheld Queensland's laws, while ruling the Commonwealth Government's attempt to override it for Federal donations to be "wholly invalid".

Former LNP boss Gary Spence had challenged the Palaszczuk Government laws in the High Court seeking to have them overturned.

The High Court had heard arguments from the Commonwealth that while Queensland could ban developer donations at a state level, that same ban should not apply to donations intended for a Federal political purposes.

In November the Coalition passed a series of amendments, which came into effect on January 1, which sought to ensure state donation bans did not apply to federal elections.

More Stories

developer donation donations federal election 2019 high court lnp

Top Stories

    Bridge bonanza for Clarence

    premium_icon Bridge bonanza for Clarence

    News A promise has been made to reconstruct two Clarence Valley bridges after the election

    Cyclist suffered serious injuries

    premium_icon Cyclist suffered serious injuries

    Community Police reveal further details about weekend collision

    Search called off for surfer feared missing

    Search called off for surfer feared missing

    Breaking A large-scale search for a man at a Ballina beach is called off

    Medicinal marijuana production starts in NSW

    premium_icon Medicinal marijuana production starts in NSW

    News Minister for Agriculture tours high-security facility in rural NSW