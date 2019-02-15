High expectations for gelding back on home turf

CLASS 1 HCP: After an unimpressive first start followed by a sensational second place on the Gold Coast last month, all eyes are on Purple Cup to emulate his last run.

Trainer Dwayne Schmidt said he had high hopes for the gelding drawing from barrier five in the Grafton Cup Day July 11 Class 1 Handicap (1006 metres) tomorrow.

"He went super at the Gold Coast from a super wide barrier, I think he's trained on and he'll be hard to beat tomorrow," he said.

"(The barrier) is a lot better than last time. He really had to work hard last time to get across but tomorrow he shouldn't have to work quite as hard to cross to the inside."

"I think he'll go a lot better here in Grafton than anywhere else, because he was trained here originally."

Jockey Leah Kilner's weight claim has brought the gelding's weight down to a manageable 55kg.

Schmidt said Kilner's history with the four-year-old will give her a leg-up on the competition.

Having ridden Purple Cup before she had even started racing, Schmidt said the pair are a good match.

"He's a front running horse and I think he'll suit her," he said.

Another newcomer from Schmidt's stables, Anacreon, will also step out tomorrow for her third start with the trainer in the Book a Championship Day Marquee Package Maiden Plate (1710 metres).

He said the mare has impressed wit her form having run two "really good" races.

"The extra distance tomorrow should really suit, and she's on her home track now as well," he said.

Schmidt said his only concern was the four-year-old may be in season.

"But some horses race better with it, and some don't," he said.